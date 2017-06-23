Albuquerque Feline Film Festival opens at the Kimo amid great anticipation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A greatly anticipated film festival gets ready to screen several competitive entries…starring adorable cats.

Animal Humane New Mexico and the Albuquerque Film Office are paw-sitively delighted to host the 3rd Annual Feline Film Festival on Saturday, June 24 at the Kimo Theater. Join more than 300 fellow cat lovers for screenings which will occur at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be a kitten cuddle corner with adoptable felines looking to for a family, and all proceeds from the festival go towards the pets at Animal Humane.

$15 General Admission for Adults is $15

$10 Children under 12 (free for children 3 and under)

$50 VIP Admission (includes reserved seating, VIP reception & kitten therapy)

All tickets include parking at Park It Place parking lot, located at the corner of Central and 7th.

For more information on the festival or adoptable pets, visit the Animal Humane website.