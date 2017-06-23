Albuquerque barber obstructs bike lane with advertisement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It would seem like a no-brainer for a business, don’t put advertisements out in the street in the way of traffic, but that’s what an Albuquerque barber has been doing and he believes he has a good excuse.

The owner of Albuquerque Barber Shop near 10th and Central put signs right in the middle of the bike lane. It’s sights like that, that give bicyclists fits.

“We’ve lost about 30 percent of walk-ins that we used to get. And now we basically got desperate, we had to do what we had to do you know?” said Adron Boyd, owner of Albuquerque Barber Shop.

Boyd said the Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction is hurting his business, so he resorted to this odd sign placement. KRQE News 13 cameras caught cars driving by just inches from the sign and inflatable tube, leaving barely enough room for a bicyclist to get through.

A spokesperson with the city’s Municipal Development Department said Boyd’s tactics are not allowed.

“We always encourage everyone to keep the public right of way clear of obstructions. That would include the roadway as well as bike lanes and sidewalks,” said Keith Reed.

Boyd said he didn’t know it was wrong, but said he’s willing to try anything.

“I have no other source of revenue, so this is pretty much it. My family comes first before a biker or traffic. I got to make sure my family’s fed,” he said.

The city will usually contact business owners or residents by phone to tell them to take down whatever it is they’ve put on the street or sidewalk.

The city will work with the business owners on a case by case basis if they want to put up any advertisements on the sidewalk or bike lanes.