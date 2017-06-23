ABQ ToDo Crew: Indoor/Outdoor Options for a Hot Weekend

With the weather cooling down to to nineties this weekend, it may be the perfect time to head out doors or if that’s still a little too hot, there are indoor options for you and your family as well.

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Corey Newsome from Popejoy Presents and Larry Gallegos from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on weekend events.

Feline Film Festival »

Animal Humane New Mexico & the Albuquerque Film Office are paw-sitively delighted to host the 3rd Annual Feline Film Festival on Saturday, June 24 at the Kimo Theater

Tragedy + Time »

A former sitcom star struggles to come to terms with his recent diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia. As the disease progresses, his children attempt to keep him grounded while facing against the demons of his past. In the second play from the CAT Theatrical Laboratory, director Angelina Ortiz explores themes of happiness, redemption, and the inescapable pull of a family legacy.

La Familia Growers Market South Valley »

South Valley MainStreet and Bernalillo County kick off La Familia Growers’ Market on Friday, June 23 with music, art and food from 4-8 p.m. at Dolores Huerta Park, 100 Isleta Boulevard SW.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living