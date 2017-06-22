Video shows officers approaching drunk, sleeping burglar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the moment officers approached a drunk, sleeping burglar with the items he’s accused of stealing strewn about him.

Earlier this month, a Heights man woke up to find his backpack and laptops gone from his apartment near Juan Tabo and Comanche. He walked out to his car to see if just maybe he had left his things in there.

That’s when he came across Brandon Lewis passed out on the ground nearby, wearing the victim’s backpack with the victim’s work ID on it. The laptop was also nearby.

Then police arrived on scene.

“Tell me what happened,” an officer said.

“I woke up this morning. Came out of my bedroom… saw that my work backpack was gone,” the victim told the officer.

The victim explained how he found his belongings on the ground next to Lewis when he went to his car.

“He has gum in his hair,” one officer remarked as police tried to get Lewis up off the ground.

“Can you stand up, man?” the other officer asked. “Stand up for me, come on. Stand up, come on.”

Lewis was quite intoxicated, according to a police report.

In the end, Lewis went to jail and the victim got all of his things back.

Lewis was charged with possession of stolen property. Court records show just one prior arrest for domestic violence with an outcome still pending on that case.

