UNM Football Women’s Clinic

Ladies gear up for the women’s football clinic brought to you by the UNM Lobos. Join us July 20, 2017 (5:30 pm) at Dreamstyle Stadium for drinks, dinner and of course playing on the field with the UNM Lobos – all to benefit the Send-a-Kid program.

Learn More

http://golobos.com/news/2016/6/23/23rd-annual-unm-womens-football-clinic-july-21.aspx

Register Here

https://unmtickets.entaus.com/WebPages/EntaWebShow/ShowListVenues.aspx

$30 gets you:

Dinner,

Drinks,

Official t-shirt,

Raffle prizes,

“Chalk Talk” with Lobo Football coaches and

Drills at Dreamstyle Stadium with players

Must be 21 or over