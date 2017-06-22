UNM Football Women’s Clinic

Ladies gear up for the women’s football clinic brought to you by the UNM Lobos. Join us July 20, 2017 (5:30 pm) at Dreamstyle Stadium for drinks, dinner and of course playing on the field with the UNM Lobos – all to benefit the Send-a-Kid program.
http://golobos.com/news/2016/6/23/23rd-annual-unm-womens-football-clinic-july-21.aspx
https://unmtickets.entaus.com/WebPages/EntaWebShow/ShowListVenues.aspx
$30 gets you:
- Dinner,
- Drinks,
- Official t-shirt,
- Raffle prizes,
- “Chalk Talk” with Lobo Football coaches and
- Drills at Dreamstyle Stadium with players
Must be 21 or over