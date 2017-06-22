Swing Fore the Ronald McDonald House

Swing Fore the House golf tournament, a fundraiser to help local New Mexico children and families will be held at the Tanoan Country Club Monday August 7, 2017.
The tournament includes 7:30 AM and 1:30 PM, 18 hole flights, various contests, raffle, silent auction and meals. Prizes are awarded to 1st, 2nd, 3rd Place AM & PM Flight overall winners.
For information on Teams, please contact Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico at (505) 842-8960 or contactus@rmhcnm.org
Enjoy a great day of golf and networking with city, state and regional business and community leaders.