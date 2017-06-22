Shops, eateries planned in Lomas redevelopment project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is supposed to be the gateway to Albuquerque’s downtown, but right now it is uninviting and rundown. However, there are new plans to change that.

“It’s a little run down, it’s a little old,” said Edna Torrez.

There’s blight, old buildings and not much to do.

“It’s a decent area. Not too much food population or places to go around in this area,” explained Ben Archambault.

Now, some big plans are in store. A half-acre of the city-owned lot on Lomas near Broadway is going to a buyer who already owns five bordering acres.

“This is exciting news, this is more and more momentum to the revitalization of our downtown,” said Gilbert Montano, the Mayor’s Chief of Staff.

The development plans include new retail space along Lomas with shops and eateries. Then behind that, along the railroad tracks, is what they’re calling “Neon Park” — an array of vintage Albuquerque and Route 66 signs, family friendly landscaping and some parking.

“What they’re planning is very realistic and I think that it fits absolutely positively [as] downtown continues to expand and grow, the future potential that we are seeing in such an organic and positive way,” Montano said.

All this is an extension of the more than century-old Glorieta Beer building. In fact, the buyer’s plans are to reintroduce Glorieta Beer to Albuquerque.

“It’s inspiring when we have a local investor investing their own capital into our downtown area and hopefully becoming one of the gateways to our downtown,” Montano said.

“I think that would be a great addition too this area. It definitely needs something like that,” Archambault said.

“That would be very nice, I think I’m all for it,” Torrez said.

The sale is for $470,000. The buyer, the Garcia family, already owns the Glorieta Brewery area.

The city says the sale should be finalized in the next 30 days