Santa Fe inmate facing new charge after an attempt to escape

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe inmate is facing another charge Thursday morning after she allegedly posed as a police officer in an attempt to escape a New Mexico jail.

Friday night 23-year-old Breanna Nevarez is seen roaming the halls at the jail after she was supposed to be using a pay phone.

Then she walks up to a door asking someone at the controls to open it.

An officer says she was trying to escape, claiming to be a Santa Fe Police Officer to get through.

When it did not work she hides in the nurse’s office under a desk.

Officers found her quickly and Nevarez is now charged with a felony for trying to escape.