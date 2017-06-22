Rodeo de Santa Fe celebrates 68 years

David Romero, KRQE News 13 Reporter By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been 68 years since the rodeo first came to Santa Fe and in that time the show continues to grow. The annual event is taking place this year from June 21 through June 24. Along with this year’s celebration, The Rodeo Clown Reunion is coming with the show. That tradition began back in 1974, reuniting rodeo clowns from across the country.

According to the Rodeo de Santa Fe representatives, since its beginnings in 1949, the show has become one of the top 60 PRCA Rodeos in the nation including last year’s event hosting nearly 500 contestants.

The show runs from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. each night. For more information on the event, you can visit the Rodeo de Santa Fe website.

