Remains of New Mexico-based airman identified over 40 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The remains of a New Mexico-based airman who vanished in the mountains of Montana than 40 years ago have been identified.

Officials say 20-year-old Rudy Redd Victor went missing in 1974 when he was on leave visiting his family.

The airman was a power production specialist at Holloman Air Force Base.

Air Force investigators say they believe Victor died not long after he fled from his car during a fight with his girlfriend.

His remains were originally found in 1982, but tests at the time were unable to identify him.

An Air Force cold case unit began reviewing Victor’s file last year and used DNA testing to positively identify the remains.