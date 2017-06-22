Proposed healthcare bill could effect New Mexico medicare expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – How could this healthcare proposal potentially impact New Mexico?

The most significant effect this bill will have on New Mexicans has to do with money for Medicaid.

The house passed reforms would do away with funds for expanded Medicaid that allows individual states to offer insurance backed by the feds to low-income adults.

The money for expanded Medicaid originally came from President Obama’s health care law.

Without that critical cash, New Mexico could lose funds it needs to battle a long-time epidemic that is addiction.

Medicaid expansion provides funding for substance abuse treatment, including behavioral health.

State officials say in New Mexico the number of people taking advantage of the expansion accounts for more than 100 million of the nearly $500 million spent on behavioral health.

They also worry that without Medicaid expansion, substance abuse treatment and other behavioral health programs could take a hit.

New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich reached out to constituents to share their stories.

Senator Heinrich and Senator Tom Udall protested the Republican bill, Tuesday.

Udall also took to social media tweeting out both of them will “fight ‘Trumpcare’ tooth and nail.”

New Mexico’s only Republican lawmaker in D.C, Representative Steve Pearce has not recently made mention of the overhaul.

According to the Department of Health, in 2015 New Mexico ranked eighth when it comes to deadly drug overdoses.

#NM should know @MartinHeinrich & I will fight #TrumpCare tooth & nail. This bill will hurt our constituents, our state, & our country. https://t.co/NR4uf0UPUP — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) June 21, 2017