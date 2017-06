SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police are asking to avoid Zepol Road near the airport.

According to Santa Fe Police, the suspect is in custody.

There is no other information at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Please avoid Zepol Road near airport road due to police activity. — Santa Fe Police (@SantaFePolice1) June 22, 2017