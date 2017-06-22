Pediatrician found guilty of having child porn will remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former pediatrician, found guilty of having child porn, will remain in jail.

Juan Torrez Santos was caught for downloading child porn at his northeast Albuquerque home.

He was convicted in October of 2015, and sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

Santos and his lawyers have been trying to appeal the ruling, claiming there was not enough evidence that he intentionally possessed child pornography and that the district court should not have allowed the office of the Attorney General to show the jury evidence of it.

During the trial, he claimed it was for research to help diagnose child sex victims.

Thursday, the court of appeals, upheld Santos’ conviction.

He will serve the rest of his time.