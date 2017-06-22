On the Stage: Greater Tuna

Happening On the Stage is Greater Tuna, set in Tuna, Texas, the third-smallest town in the state. With only two performers, Brendan Foster and Sean Patrick Boyd playing all the characters in the play, it makes the satire crazy and delightful.

It starts out with a radio show as the window into this small town life. The interesting part about the play is being able to reveal a town through the course of a day through southern gossip and you have some fun finding out the characters are.

Website: vortexabq.org

June 30 – August 6, 2017

Fri-Sat 7:30 p.m.

Sun 2 p.m.

Tickets: $22

