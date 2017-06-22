Nominate a Nurse: 2017 New Mexico Nursing Excellence Award

Nurses do so much for so many of us – so nominate that special nurse for the 2017 New Mexico Nursing Excellence Award.

Nomination Deadline is Wednesday August 9, 2017

Nomination Forms – http://www.nmnursingexcellence.org/?page=2017NEANoms

The New Mexico Excellence Awards recognize nurses in 20 professional categories including the prestigious Distinguished Nurse of the Year Award.

The “Touch of Life” Award offers patients, their families and other members of the community an opportunity to recognize the special nurses who have touched their lives.

The Nursing Legend Award recognizes retired nurses who have significantly contributed to nursing in New Mexico.

The fee for each nomination is $75. This fee covers the nominee’s complimentary dinner during the New Mexico Nursing Excellence Awards Celebration.

Awards Dinner

Saturday, October 21, 2017

Hyatt Regency Tamaya on the Santa Ana Pueblo

Silent Auction starts at 5:30 with dinner and awards following at 7:00.