New Mexico governor unveils new anti-DWI ad

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Martinez has unveiled a new DWI ad as the state continues its efforts to crack down on drunk driving.

The ad is from the perspective of a DWI offender in prison, haunted by what he’s done after getting behind the wheel drunk, killing a young girl.

So far this year, 156 people have been killed in crashes in New Mexico — 61 of them alcohol-related.

Gov. Martinez says she hopes the ad has a lasting impact.

“This is the reality of when you sit there and sober up and you’ve killed someone and what happens and you start to realize what you’ve done,” Gov. Martinez said.

The ad kicks off this year’s “100 Days and Nights of Summer” program, which puts more law enforcement on the roads targeting DWIs and other dangerous driving.