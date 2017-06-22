New Mexico game wardens investigating illegal activity

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities have seized 17 illegal game animal heads while serving search warrants at multiple locations in Farmington.

The state Game and Fish Department confirmed Wednesday that a Farmington man is facing multiple charges stemming from an investigation into what appears to be illegal activity.

Agency spokesman Ross Morgan declined to identify the man or list the charges, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation began in early 2017 after trail cameras placed on private land resulted in images that concerned state game wardens.

The agency went on to say it’s illegal in New Mexico to kill any game animal out of season and without a proper and valid hunting license. It’s also illegal to pick up dead heads, road kill or any skull with antlers attached.

