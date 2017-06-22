New Mexico forest imposes more stringent fire restrictions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Persistent hot, dry conditions have prompted forest officials in central New Mexico to impose more stringent fire restrictions.

The Cibola National Forest says the restrictions apply to the Sandia and Mountainair ranger districts. The Mt. Taylor District in western New Mexico will enter stage two restrictions later this week, which prohibits campfires and wood, coal and charcoal stoves.

The district that covers the Datil, San Mateo and Magdalena Mountains entered stage one restrictions Wednesday.

Officials say the restrictions are aimed at minimizing the possibility of human-caused fires as the fire danger increases due to weather conditions.

Fireworks are also banned and smoking is allowed only in a vehicle or building or areas such as parking lots where there’s no vegetation.

There are fires burning in New Mexico but none is threatening any structures.

