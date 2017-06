ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six new photos were added to the veteran’s wall at the Barelas Senior Center Thursday.

One of them is the only woman. She served in the air force during Vietnam.

This is the second ceremony for the senior center and one of six walls around the city honoring New Mexico veterans.

Coordinators say it’s to show appreciation to those who weren’t thanked when they came home.

There is now a total of 205 vets on walls around the city.