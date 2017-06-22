Mexican gray wolf pup found dead in Arizona

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2011, file photo, a female Mexican gray wolf at the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge in central N.M. Wildlife managers, conservationists and business interests are meeting in Denver as the Western Governors Association looks for ways to change the way endangered species are protected. Theyll spend Wednesday, March 9, 2016, and Thursday, March 9 talking about the states role in deciding what species get protection under the federal Endangered Species Act and how conservation is paid for, among other topics. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Wildlife officials are investigating the death of an endangered Mexican gray wolf pup.

Federal and state officials involved in the wolf reintroduction program say a female pup belonging to the Diamond Pack that roams southeastern Arizona was found dead in May. The death was noted in a report released this week.

Wildlife managers have placed a food cache in the pack’s territory in hopes of reducing the potential for conflicts with livestock in the area.

Officials say there were five confirmed livestock kills in May, including three dead calves in Arizona’s Apache County.

The most recent survey shows at least 113 wolves spread between Arizona and New Mexico, marking an improvement over the previous year. The survey also showed that 50 wild-born pups survived in 2016 compared with half that the previous year.