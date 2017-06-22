The oppressive heat that’s been parked over New Mexico for the past four to six days will finally let up by the weekend. A cold front will move into the northeast on Friday touching off a few showers. East winds will rip through the metro area Friday night transporting in more moisture for the weekend. Scattered to numerous storms will pop up across the state Saturday, Sunday and even Monday.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast x
