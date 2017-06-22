Man accused of attacking APD officers on video released without bond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are upset after a judge let man accused of attacking a police officer walk.

John Sena has already proven he won’t hesitate to mix it up with police. He promised to behave this time, but lapel video shows he didn’t keep that promise for long.

For a guy who doesn’t want to go back to jail, he did just about everything wrong. After swearing at officers, the video shows he tried to justify his behavior.

“Give me a chance, please. I got Tourette’s, man,” Sena told officers.

Police were questioning him about a fight he was having with his girlfriend on Saturday at the Church’s Fried Chicken on San Mateo.

“I’m not doing anything to bother you. I’m not running from you,” Sena said.

But after police told him he was being arrested for battery, Sena took off running.

The male officer took down Sena across the street about 15 seconds later.

He fought the arrest, and police say he went for the officer’s Taser. Then he pulled the officer’s camera and cords and tried to choke him.

Sena also kicked the female officer in the chest, which is why her camera goes dark, but from the male officer’s camera you can hear him ask his partner to tase Sena.

After all that, Metro Court Judge Michelle Castillo Dowler let him out on Sunday without bond.

“Now the fact that he’s out and on his own recognizance is just mind blowing,” APD spokesperson Celina Espinoza said.

This isn’t a first for Sena. He just served four years for attacking a police officer in Albuquerque.

“It’s extremely frustrating. It’s what our officers do everyday. Catch and release, catch and release, catch and release. And so it’s getting to be where enough is enough,” Espinoza said.

Beyond the violent crimes he has committed, Sena also has a history of not showing up to court and for violating his probation, but the judge gave him the benefit of the doubt anyhow.

Sena was also convicted of arson six years ago for lighting a deputy’s jacket on fire in the back of a patrol car.

To read the criminal complaint against Sena, click here. To view the order for conditions of release, click here.