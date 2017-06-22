Man arrested after RV chase through Albuquerque facing federal charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who Albuquerque police arrested after a chase through the city has been charged by the feds.

They say David Barber burglarized a firearms dealer back in April.

They say Albuquerque police found some of the guns he stole at an apartment where he was staying.

On Tuesday, APD tried to arrest Barber in the North Valley on warrants, but he fled in an RV.

The Albuquerque Police Department reported crashes at Washington and Indian School, Lead and Princeton and finally at Coors and Irving where he was caught.