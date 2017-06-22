Man accused of stealing tabernacle from Albuquerque Catholic church

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars accused of taking something very important from an Albuquerque Catholic church.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives went to Ian Chang’s house to talk to him about another case. That’s when he admitted to them he helped break into the Church of Ascension in the South Valley and took the tabernacle.

The tabernacle holds the Blessed Sacrament the Catholics believe is the Body of Christ.

Chang then led police to the East Mountains where he said he threw the tabernacle under a tree because he thought it was made of gold, but it is not.

The tabernacle wasn’t found.

Police arrested Chang and charged him with burglary, as well as being a felon with a gun.