ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who opened fire around his neighborhood is expected to find out his sentence Thursday.

Derek Foote fired shots at several homes near Tramway and Copper last summer that left his neighbors in fear for hours.

Last month a jury found him guilty on four counts including aggravated assault and shooting at an occupied building.

His sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.