Lawsuit: Former probation officer allegedly took advantage of client

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former probation officer has been slapped with a lawsuit claiming she used her power to get what she wanted.

According to the lawsuit, in May 2014 former New Mexico Department of Corrections Probation Officer Erlinda Flansas made sexual advances toward her client who was staying at the New Mexico Women’s Recovery Academy.

In fear of retaliation, she went along with it. Several months later, the defendant claims she wanted to stop, but Flansas threatened to send her back to prison.

In October, the defendant was assigned a new PO, who reported the claims to her superior.

According to the lawsuit, Flansas resigned in the midst of an internal investigation.