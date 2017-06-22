June 22nd Morning Rush: Senate Republicans set to reveal revised healthcare plan

1. Senate Republicans are set to reveal their new revised healthcare plan to repeal and replace the current plan. Here’s what we know about the bill so far, and it’s not much since GOP members are keeping a tight lid on the plan. It’s expected to keep more protections for people with pre-existing conditions than the House version and eliminates funding for Planned Parenthood.

2. Residents in the East Mountains are breathing a sigh of relief after a day of panic. Thursday morning the fire that was threatening their homes is now 75 percent contained and at last check it has only charred about 15 to 20 acres. While that’s small, fire officials say the concern was the fire was racing toward homes near State Road 344 just north of Cedar Crest. It did not’ reach the homes and 150 firefighters were able to get it under control in four hours with the help of a helicopter and tankers.

3. Another day of near record, triple-digit heat is ahead for New Mexico. Most of central, western and parts of southern New Mexico are under Heat Advisories for this afternoon. Albuquerque will be challenging its record high of 104° (set in 1981) by reaching 103° today.

4. Albuquerque City Council is considering a crackdown on panhandlers and drivers could be fined. The proposal would make it illegal for people to stand on medians or sidewalks. It would also penalize drivers who hold up traffic to give panhandlers money. The ACLU says the proposal raises some civil rights issues.

5. A Corrales family will not be spending much time in their backyard for a while all because of one feathered friend. A few weeks ago, an aggressive hawk built her nest in one of their trees that are forcing the Reeves family to take cover under umbrellas to protect themselves from the dive-bombing bird. Hawks are federally protected, so the Reeves have their hands tied. On the bright side, experts say baby hawks only live with their parents for about a month.

