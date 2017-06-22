Judge holds man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s dog for another week

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of brutally beating his ex-girlfriend’s dog to death was back in court Thursday.

Police say John Santiago broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home last July.

Pomeranian Teddy

When she arrived, she found him there with her Pomeranian, Teddy barely alive.

Police say the little dog was burned and beaten.

It eventually had to be euthanized.

Thursday in court, a judge decided to hold Santiago until his plea hearing which next Tuesday.

This is after she says he failed to show up to pre-trial services, back in May.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s