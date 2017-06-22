Judge holds man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s dog for another week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of brutally beating his ex-girlfriend’s dog to death was back in court Thursday.

Police say John Santiago broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home last July.

When she arrived, she found him there with her Pomeranian, Teddy barely alive.

Police say the little dog was burned and beaten.

It eventually had to be euthanized.

Thursday in court, a judge decided to hold Santiago until his plea hearing which next Tuesday.

This is after she says he failed to show up to pre-trial services, back in May.