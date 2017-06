La Montanita is the source for fresh healthy organic groceries and today when we put it all together for a Tuscan grilled chicken, sausage and sage skewer.

Personal Chef Jan Laird with La Montanita Co-op to says to start with organic chicken and hot and spicy garlic. Create a marinade with olive oil, chopped rosemary and garlic. Marinate overnight and grill for 8 minutes, turning the skewers over every couple of minutes.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living