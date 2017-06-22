In The Community: Bob Farrell and Brushfire On The County Line Stage

The band from Fort Worth Texas, Bob Farrell and Brushfire joined New Mexico Living on The County Line Stage to play “She Came Here Just To Dance”.

If you are looking for a place to do some dancing, Bob Farrell & Brushfire from Fort Worth Texas will be at the County Line tonight, June 22, 2017 performing in the summer concert series.

The show is free, and it benefits Meals on Wheels in Albuquerque.

Music starts at 7:00 and wraps up about 9:00 p.m.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by The County Line