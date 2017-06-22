‘Great American Eclipse’ expected to sweep the United States in two months

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two months from now a total solar eclipse will sweep across the United States.

It’s being called the “Great American Eclipse” and on August 21, fourteen states will experience about two minutes of darkness as the eclipse crosses from coast to coast. Between 10:15 a.m. Pacific time in Oregon until about 2:45 p.m. Eastern time in South Carolina.

If you live elsewhere in North America, a portion of the sun will partially disappear near midday.

It’s been 99 years since a total solar eclipse crossed the country from the Pacific to the Atlantic.