‘Great American Eclipse’ expected to sweep the United States in two months

By Published: Updated:
How to properly watch a solar eclipse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two months from now a total solar eclipse will sweep across the United States.

It’s being called the “Great American Eclipse” and on August 21, fourteen states will experience about two minutes of darkness as the eclipse crosses from coast to coast. Between 10:15 a.m. Pacific time in Oregon until about 2:45 p.m. Eastern time in South Carolina.

If you live elsewhere in North America, a portion of the sun will partially disappear near midday.

It’s been 99 years since a total solar eclipse crossed the country from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s