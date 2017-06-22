Former Lobo Tim Williams is ready to embrace his basketball future

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Tim Williams is one of the players that went into NBA Draft Day flying under the radar. He stayed that way after the draft completed. Williams played well at the Portsmouth Invitational for seniors in April. He also thought workouts with the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns went well.

Despite all of that, Williams will have to find his way to the NBA by another route. “You know I will hopefully get in a summer league,” said Williams. “If not, I will see what some overseas teams are talking about. If that is a better opportunity then I will probably go over there.” NBA Summer League starts in July.

If he can get on a team Williams will be happy just for the opportunity. “Man it’s super exciting,” said Williams. “I have been wanting to do this for my whole life. There’s different routes to get to where you are going. I am just blessed to be in this position.” Williams averaged over 17 points and 7 rebounds for the University of New Mexico Lobos in his senior season. He played in only 22 games after being sidelined by a foot injury.