Erin Trijeque Memorial Golf Tournament & Gala

Join us for the 32nd Annual Erin Trujeque Memorial Golf Tournament and Gala. The fun starts with the pro-am and gala Thursday, July 13th and tee-off at the golf tournament on Friday, July 14th all to benefit the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico

Established in loving memory of Erin Trujeque (November 5, 1972 – September 21, 1985), this award winning event has raised over $10 million to help New Mexico’s children with cancer and their families cope with the day-to-day needs of living with and fighting cancer.

Thursday, July 13

9:00am – Pro-Am, University of New Mexico Championship Golf Course

5:30pm – Gala, Albuquerque Convention Center Ballroom

Friday, July 14

7:30am – Erin Trujeque Memorial Golf Tournament Morning Shotgun

1:00pm – Erin Trujeque Memorial Golf Tournament Afternoon Shotgun