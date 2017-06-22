Compassionate quilters benefit children’s organizations

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – One group of artisans is combining their passion for quilting with their compassion for under-served children.

The Southern New Mexico Festival of Quilts has raised more than $60,000 for various children’s organizations, including 4-H, FFA, Boys and Girls Club, Zia Therapy Center, and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The annual event will be held on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at the Otero County Fairgrounds in Alamogordo. Admission is $5 for a one day pass, and $7 for both days.

For more information on the festival, visit the Quilting website.