Chris’ Thursday Morning Forecast

Another day of near record, triple digit heat is ahead for New Mexico. Most of central, western and parts of southern New Mexico are under Heat Advisories for this afternoon. Albuquerque will be challenging its record high of 104° (set in 1981) by reaching 103° today. Remember to drink plenty of water, limit your time outside and don’t forget about the pets in the heat.

A cold front starts to move into northeast New Mexico on Friday. This front will bring much cooler temperatures and rain chances to eastern New Mexico starting tomorrow afternoon. The cooler air and rain chances will spread farther west into central New Mexico for Saturday and Sunday. It won’t be raining all the time, but the chances will be there for scattered storms for the weekend. Along with the rain chances, temperatures will tumble back into the 80s and even 70s for some spots this weekend. The biggest drop in temperatures will be felt across the Eastern Plains.