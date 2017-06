ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says crews are working to repair a collapsed sewer line near Central and Rio Grande.

APD says westbound Central is down to one lane at Rio Grande and traffic will not be allowed to turn north on to Rio Grande from Central.

Heavy traffic delays are expected and commuters are advised to seek alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

