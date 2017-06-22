Body shop sees drugs, paraphernalia left behind in nearly every stolen vehicle they get

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At Car Crafters on Carmony Road, they see it all. From scratches and dents to nearly totaled vehicles. But, recently, they’ve been finding drugs and paraphernalia in nearly every recovered stolen car they get.

“It’s an epidemic,” said Sid Scheer, the store manager at the the Carmony Car Crafters location.

Scheer said it’s a problem that’s on the rise.

“We’ll see drug paraphernalia, we’ll see needles, sometimes we actually do see drugs,” Scheer said.

He said once they get recovered vehicles, another company comes in.

“They test for a variety of different things, meth being number one,” he said.

Within the last year, Scheer said one car was so bad, no one could get near it.

“Nobody was allowed to open the doors,” he said.

The vehicle was deemed a bio-hazard.

“That was a pretty big one, that was considered a moving meth lab,” Scheer said.

He said usually a deep cleaning, which is time consuming, can take care of the problem, but some cars need to have the interior replaced.

“We’re doing the best we can to get it back to you, in a safe, clean way,” Scheer said.

It’s a problem he said people aren’t happy about.

“Their car has turned into the ‘Breaking Bad’ vehicle,” Scheer said.

Which makes some people want to break ties with their car.

“We do have a lot of customers that don’t want their car back, they just feel violated,” he said.