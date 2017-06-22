Bizarre object ends up in New Mexico backyard after storm

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Besides the extreme heat, some areas of the state are also dealing with damaging winds that were so powerful, part of a playground ended up in a family’s backyard.

“I don’t go outside during a storm anymore and even watch for lighting or anything like we used to… you don’t dare,” Alamogordo resident Patricia McFarland said.

Patricia McFarland is used to severe storms sweeping across southeastern New Mexico. Still, she says the one that passed through Alamogordo Wednesday night was one of the worst she has seen.

“We’re having a lot worse weather, people might not want to admit this but there’s a difference and we’ve watched it over the years,” McFarland said.

Fifty mile-per-hour winds gusts were just too much for the playground.

A tarp ripped away from the playground at Heights Elementary School, then flew about 500 feet hitting a power line, before falling into McFarland’s backyard.

“I was in the back of my parents’ house and there was a big flash and a boom and winds got real crazy,” said Neil McFarland.

He says the boom was from the tarp hitting the power line.

“Came out into the backyard and looked up and a yellow tarp from Heights Elementary was just across the arroyo. It had been pulled off of the playground and had wrapped around the lower three power lines of the electrical lines going through the alley way,” he said.

Power was knocked out in the neighborhood for about a half hour. Thursday, school employees came to pick-up the pieces of its playground.

“This is some of the worst weather we’ve seen since we’ve been out here, and we’ve been here for close to 40 years,” the McFarlands said.

No major damage or injuries have been reported from Thursday night’s storm.