ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Andrej Bevins has one more accolade to add to his senior year at the University of New Mexico. Bevins was named honorable mention Ping All America Thursday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Bevins led the Lobos to the NCAA Championships this past season. During the season he had eight top 15 finishes. He capped that off with co-titlist honors at the NCAA Regionals. Earlier this year Bevins was named to the All Mountain West first team.