Bernalillo County DA presents concerns over ‘unjust’ CMO rule to council

District Attorney Raul Torrez was elected to the position in the Nov. 2016 election.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s District Attorney has presented his concerns to the courts to change a strict set of rules, which he’s calling “unjust” to crime victims.

“If we’re going to fix this fundamentally, it has to happen comprehensively looking at the entire rule,” DA Raul Torrez said.

As KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee reported on Special Assignment earlier this week, Raul Torrez is seeking major changes to what’s called the “CMO,” or Case Management Order.

For the past two years, it’s put tight timelines in for prosecutors to gather evidence and more for court hearings. If they don’t meet the deadlines, the cases are dropped.

The DA’s Office now has an 8,000 case backlog and wants the CMO rules changed. Thursday, he took those concerns to the Bernalillo County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

No decisions were made on Thursday. Another meeting is scheduled for July 20.

 

