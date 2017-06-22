Albuquerque brewery creates new beer to support penguins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque brewery is helping out the penguins, one glass at a time.

The Rio Bravo Brewing Company has created the Penguin Pale Ale and the Penguin Lager.

The owner of the brewery says they will donate $1 of every can or pint sold, which will go toward the new penguin exhibit at the Rio Grande Zoo, and the BioPark Society.

The society gives the money to organizations that protect penguins in the wild.

“Get a product out there that people will like, help support a great venue and make sure we’re doing something to help these penguins survive,” said Rio Bravo Brewing President Randy Baker.

The beer will be available at the brewery, and also the BioPark.

 

