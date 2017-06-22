1880’s outlaws and gunslingers get busy horsin’ around for historical event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outlaws and gunslingers circle the wagons for an 1880’s town set to be re-enlivened for family fun and old-timey grub.

The Town of Gabriella Grand Opening is fixin’ to celebrate its roots with high-plains outlaws of every variety, chuck wagon cooking, and stagecoach rides for a 1880’s total immersion experience. The event is family-friendly, open to everyone, and will take place Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. Admission is $12 for adults, cash only. Children under 12 are free.

For more information, visit the Town of Gabriella Grand Opening website.