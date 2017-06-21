Winds, blowing dust closes I-10 at New Mexico-Arizona border

LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) – A section of Interstate 10 near the New Mexico-Arizona border is closed due to high winds and blowing dust in the Lordsburg area.

New Mexico Department of Transportation officials say all traffic currently is being diverted onto U.S. 70 and visibility is low in the Lordsburg area.

A sudden dust storm Monday evening in the Lordsburg area resulted in a 25-vehicle pileup that left six people dead including a Phoenix couple and their 9-month-old daughter.

The high winds and limited visibility caused 18 commercial trucks and seven passenger cars to crash on westbound Interstate 10.

The stretch of highway near rural Lordsburg has seen other deadly crashes and closures due to similar conditions stemming from the desert landscape and a dry lakebed.