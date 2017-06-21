This week in Albuquerque is filled with cooking, live music, and goat yoga

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –This week in Albuquerque is filled with ceviche, senior Olympics, and architecture.

1. New Mexico Senior Olympics – State Summer Games. Senior athletes compete in 30 different sports at facilities throughout Albuquerque. These state summer games in 2018 will qualify athletes in 18 sports for the National Senior Games scheduled to be held in Albuquerque in 2019. Registration ends July 3, the event is Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 23, and the cost is $75.

2.In collaboration with Pop Fizz, learn how to prepare traditional Peruvian food from an authentic Peruvian chef. The menu will include ceviche, soco de came, mazamorra, and a glass of wine. The event happens Thursday, June 25, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Tickets are $35.

3. Head downtown to Marble Brewery and enjoy live music from The Porter Draw, Marble Brewery beer, and food from Malegueñas and Don Choche food trucks on Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

4. Come face to face with some of the BioPark’s most curious and endearing animals on a keeper-guided adventure around the hippo barn, where you will have the opportunity to feed the hippos, learn about their specialized care, and even their favorite toys! The hippo tour guide will give inside stories about the hippo families and talk about the importance of operant conditioning with these magnificent creatures. The event is Saturday, June 27 at 1:45 p.m. Tickets are $75 and registration is required.

5. Join a walking tour of Los Poblanos Ranch. The guide will describe art, history and architecture of the buildings and gardens. Also learn about the artists that have graced the property, the most influential architect of the Southwest and so much more. Tour begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27. Price is $15.

6. Enjoy live music at the Old Town Plaza Gazebo. While you’re there, stroll through the shops and stores in the Plaza and taste the delicious food at the Old Town restaurants. The music featured will be from the movie School of Rock on Sunday, June 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

7. Experience a unique yoga class unlike any other! Goat Yoga is a fully interactive experience which allows yogis to complete their practice surrounded by playful goats. All proceeds will benefit local 501©3 Native Rescued Wildlife Park at Wildlife West. This event is for yogis of all ages! Let a goat join you for plank, on your back! The class is open every day except Monday and Tuesday and happens at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. through July 2, and the cost is $15. The class is located at Wildlife West Nature Park and proceeds go toward feeding the goats.

