The rich history and traditions of the South Valley are embraced by La Familia Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –With a focus on the cultural heritage of the South Valley, local organic produce, traditional activities, and vendors of every type, La Familia market embraces a mission to restore and support the community.

The La Familia Grower’s Market will be held every Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. throughout the Summer. The Market provides an opportunity to foster community building and renewed activity to promote economic opportunities for South Valley farmers, food vendors, arts-n-craft vendors, up and coming businesses and entrepreneurs, and to build community and provide new economic opportunities for

community members.

For more information on the market or it’s vendors, visit La Familia website.