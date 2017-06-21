Summertime pool fun requires responsibility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –With the sun blazing and pools open, people are flocking to the water…and emergency training plus prevention tips save lives.

CABQ Parks and Recreation offers tips on keeping the kids safe while swimming this summer in area pools, lakes, and more while a lifeguard in studio demonstrates CPR. Swimming lessons are an essential part of water safety. The City of Albuquerque is offering swimming lessons on a budget for all ages, 10 weeks for $25.

For more information on water safety or swimming lessons, visit the ABQ Parks and Recreation website.