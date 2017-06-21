State Supreme Court could handle case against Silver City DA

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s highest court may have to get involved in the case against Silver City District Attorney Francesca Estevez.

Estevez is charged with reckless driving and ethics violations related to a traffic stop last year.

She was driving her state-owned car on her day off when she was spotted speeding and driving into oncoming traffic.

One officer thought she looked “loaded,” but never charged her or even tested her for DWI.

Estevez’s lawyer claims she is being targeted for openly criticizing the way officers in a local drug task force were storing evidence.

According to court documents, all of the judges in the district have recused themselves from the case.

They now have 10 days to find another judge. If not, the case will be referred to the state Supreme Court.

