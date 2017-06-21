Splashing at the splash pad put on hold for some Albuquerque residents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – It’s hot out, and what’s better for cooling off than taking the kids to have some fun at a splash park? But for some parents, that hasn’t been an option.

This week has been the hottest week thus far, and it’s only Wednesday. Not to mention that for the past couple of days, the splash pad at Fifth and Mountain, along with one on the westside, have been closed for maintenance.

You won’t find any kids at either location Wednesday because the splash pads are closed due to plumbing problems. However, the city’s planning manager for the Department of Family Services said the closure of the two splash pads isn’t affecting the city’s summer programs.

“Although we do take advantage of those from time to time, they do not play a big role on our rotation. We use them once in a while but we take more advantage of swimming pools and going to other field trips,” said Bobby Sisneros with the City of Albuquerque.

Still, the closures have affected other kids.

Wednesday, the splash pad at the Cesar Chavez Community Center was the only one open.

“They get to freely play in the water as much as they want and get wet,” splash pad visitor Beverly Kanteena said.

“Oh, it’s very hot and it’s just a walking distance for me to get here,” parent Shawnitay Largo said.

Those who live near Wells Park and Westgate community centers in Albuquerque were not so lucky Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the city said the plumbing leak that closed Wells Park has now been fixed, so kids can cool down once again without having to travel far.

Wells Park’s splash pad on Mountain and Fifth will be back to normal hours Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, Westgate Community Center’s splash pad in southwest Albuquerque will remain closed.

The city said it should be fixed in the next couple days.