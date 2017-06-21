Repeat offender arrested after RV chase, multiple crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police identified the man arrested after a chase Tuesday night when, police said, he tried to escape in an RV and caused crashes throughout the city.

Just in the last year, David Barber has been arrested over, and over again for stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment from Albuquerque businesses.

He had warrants for some of those cases, and APD said he ran when they tried to arrest him on those warrants on Tuesday.

Scenes of crashed cars turned up all over Albuquerque. APD said David Barber is to blame.

“He conducts himself in a violent manner and, whether we’re chasing him or not, the citizens of Albuquerque would have been in danger,” Ofc. Tanner Tixier said.

KRQE News 13 searched Barber’s criminal history.

Court records show cases dating back to 2000, including charges for drugs and being a felon with a gun.

However, most of his cases in the last year involve breaking into local businesses to steal.

For instance, police arrested Barber and his girlfriend, Stephanie Pacheco, for a burglary in October when they were accused of stealing about $15,000 worth of glasses from an optometrist’s office.

They’re also charged with stealing from a smoke shop, and Barber landed behind bars after surveillance images showed thieves stealing pressure washers from Hotsy Cleaners.

A criminal complaint shows Barber added a charge of battery on an officer during that arrest for pushing a cop to the ground, causing him to scrape his finger.

Police said on Tuesday that when they tried to arrest Barber in the North Valley on warrants, he got in an RV and drove away.

APD said a helicopter monitored him initially and officers put down spike strips, hoping to stop him in the parking lot of the Uptown Target.

Instead of stopping, police said Barber tried to run over an officer. They say that is when officers started to chase him.

APD reported crashes at Washington and Indian School, Lead and Princeton, and finally at Coors and Irving.

“I got side-swiped a little bit, but the car behind me is the one that spun out in front of me and hit the other car in front of me as well,” said Hanna Gasper.

Police said one man in critical condition was flown to the hospital.

They haven’t said yet which cars the RV crashed into and which ones police cruisers hit during the chase.

APD said Barber could face federal charges after Tuesday’s chase.

They also said they arrested a woman with Barber. They didn’t name her, but we did see that Barber’s girlfriend was booked into jail overnight at the same time he was.