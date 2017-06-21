Pet Of The Week: Kitties And The Feline Film Festival

Jazmin Estrada from Animal Humane New Mexico, joined New Mexico Living to help you find a new four-legged friend and to invite us to the 3rd Annual Feline Festival this weekend.

We were introduced to two kitty littermates who will be available for adoption at the film festival this weekend. The event is Saturday, June 24th with showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at KiMoTickets.com or at the door.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living